Marian R. Kanicsar

Brockport, NY – Born in Clarendon, NY, passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her father Ward Housel, mother Merle Burr-Housel, son David Kanicsar and her husband Joseph Kanicsar. Survived by her son Steven (Joanne) Kanicsar, grandchildren Debra (Jason) Stickels, William (Emily) Kanicsar, Kelly Kanicsar, and Robert Kanicsar, great grandchildren Brian Stickels and Violet Kanicsar.

Marian worked at Eastman Kodak and also volunteered at a thrift store in DeLand, FL and at Lakeside Memorial Hospital. Marian loved animals just as much as she loved people. Cats always had a soft spot in her heart, she loved to meet up with friends and family and just chat with a hot cup of tea.

There will be a small family gathering in Orange City, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local ASPCA or animal shelter. Arrangements entrusted to Fowler Funeral Home Inc.