Richard (Rick) Colon

Brockport – Passed away suddenly at home at the age of 57 on November 12, 2019. He was a loving and devoted father to his three children Jennifer, Brianna and Richard Jr. (Ricky) as well as grandchildren Summer Lynn, Christina, Destiney, Linnea and Nicky.

Rick was predeceased by his parents Americo and Frances Colon. He is survived by his sister Renita Colon and brother David Colon as well as nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Wednesday, November 20th from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. (Fowler funeral home at 340 West Ave., Brockport). To share a memory of Rick or send a condolence to the family visit www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com