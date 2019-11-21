Martin K. Michaels (Marty)

North Chili – Born in Rochester, NY on November 24, 1956. Martin died unexpectedly on November 17 at his home. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Owned Michael’s Electric, was an avid biker, gifted Mechanic and Collector. Loved restoration of Harley Davidson’s and Cadillac’s. Martin found great joy in becoming and being a loving grandfather.

Predeceased by his mother, Beryl I.; father, Felix; brother, David; sister, Linda. Survived by his wife of 37 years Sarah (nee Mattern); children, Ashley Rose (Ryan) Distaffen, Shannon Nicole Michaels (Jake Burnside); grandchildren, Madison Rose, Charlotte Bina, Olivia Marlene; sister Dr. Susan Michaels (Rev. Arden) Strasser; life long friend, Tom Nesser; nieces & nephews, Kacie, Corey, Lindsay, Melissa, Chloe’, Lauren, Alea. To share a memory visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Martin’s visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, from 3-7 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral service will be Friday, November 22 at 11 AM also at the funeral home. Interment at North Chili Rural Cemetery immediately following his service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Veteran’s Outreach 447 South Avenue Rochester, NY 14620 in Marty’s memory.