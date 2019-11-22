Richard Schwartz

After an 8 year battle with cancer, Richard “Dick” Schwartz passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 12, 2019. He was 71 years old.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Schwartz, their two sons, Craig and Chris and their daughters in law Candida and Karen. He is also survived by his sister and brother in law Kathy and Jerry Smith and their family and sister Jean Schwartz.

Dick was born in Rochester NY. He loved to fish, hunt and camp. Dick and Wendy met Memorial Day weekend in 1962. Their families actually met that weekend at Cedar Point State Park. The two were heading to their respective R.V.s that night for bed. Dick said to Wendy, “Sweet dreams.” Wendy swooned at his charming flirtation. The love story began!

They were married on July 5, 1969 then made their home and started their family in Spencerport, NY. Dick graduated with a business degree from R.I.T. in 1970. He worked as a Recreational Vehicle (R.V.) salesman at Northwest Trailer Supply, his family’s business until 2001 when they decided to move to Gresham, Oregon to be closer to Craig and Chris. He continued to work as an R.V. salesman in Gresham until 2014 when he retired. For the last 5 years, Dick was committed to being the Trustee at the Elks Lodge in Gresham. He loved to work, be of service and stay connected with friends and community.

He and Wendy loved to travel. They took several R.V. trips throughout the U.S. and Canada alone and with their sons, friends and family throughout their marriage. They have traveled to Europe, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico…with what would be their last trip for their 50th, a lifelong dream to travel to Alaska.

They loved to play cards (especially Euchre), make family dinners, visits with friends, Halloween dress up, fundraise with the Elks and were devoted to their friends and family.

Dick’s last full days were filled with reminiscing, laughs as people came through his hospital room, giving hugs and saying good bye. He lived a great life and died a peaceful death. A true testament of a life well lived. He will be greatly missed.

A mass was said for Dick on November 18 at St Joseph the Worker, 2310 SE 148th Ave #2735, Portland, OR 97233.

Followed by A Celebration of Life at Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 NE Division St, Gresham, OR 97030.

In lieu of flowers, Dick and his family request donations be made to: ***Please follow the instructions online making sure you request an acknowledgement card be sent to Wendy and that the donation be in memory of Dick.***

* Leukemia and Lymphoma Society- https://www.lls.org/

Or send a check to – LLS Local Chapter, 6915 SW Macadam Ave, Suite 100,

Portland, OR 97219.

* Be The Match- https://bethematch.org/

Or send a check to – BTMF, NW 5948, PO Box 1450, Minneapolis, MN 55485.

* Gresham Elks 1805- 3330 NE Division St, Gresham, OR 97030.