Charles R. Swalbach

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at the age of 88. Predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Frances M. (Mancuso) Swalbach. He is survived by his children Kathleen (Donald) Roberts, Scott (Tracy) Swalbach and Sandra (EJ) Stigliano, grandchildren Tracie Swalbach, Travis (Alejandra) Swalbach, Lindsay (Philip) Weise, Shawn (Kelsey) Roberts, Michelle (Edward) Englerth, Kristina (Jake) Zito, Nicholas and Jessica Swalbach, great grandchildren Aiden and Leah Weise, Eddie Englerth and his soon to be new baby sister, nephew Greg Swalbach as well as many dear friends and family.

Charles proudly served in the United States Army from 1955-1957 and again from 1960-1963. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday November 29th at 9:30 AM in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 152 Main St. Brockport. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fowler Funeral Home Inc.