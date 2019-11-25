- Hawley pushing for School Resource Officers statewide following Albion threatPosted 2 days ago
Elizabeth M. Frey (Nee Maha)
Spencerport – Peacefully on November 21, 2019 at age 82. Predeceased by her husband, Robert K. Frey. Betty is survived by her children, James (Andrea) Frey, Paula Moravan & John Murphy, Karen (Brian) Lewis, Steven (Jennifer) Frey; grandchildren, Elizabeth Moravan, Shannon (Ajani) Gordon, Alexandra Moravan, Andrea (Adam) Bourne, Megan Frey; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Austin, Wyatt; sister, Kathy (Paul) Wellbrock; several nieces and nephews. To share a memory please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Betty’s visitation will be Monday, November 25 from 3-7 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Her funeral service will be Tuesday, November 26, 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church 55 Martha St. Spencerport. Interment in St. John’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Foundation, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Ste 1600 Rochester, NY 14620 in Betty’s memory.