Kenneth L. Shelter

Chili – Thursday, November 21, 2019 at age 91. Predeceased by his wife, Mary Jean and sister, Phyllis Kudas. Survived by his children, Kenneth (Valerie) Shelter, Mary Jean (Harvey) Pies and William Shelter; sister, Mildred Sheehan; several nieces and nephews. Kenneth was a retiree of Taylor Instruments, one of the founders of the St. Pius Tenth Federal Credit Union, a WWII and Korean Army Veteran and an avid bowler and golfer.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-4. Funeral Mass, Monday 9:30 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church.