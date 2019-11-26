Albion – Jean M. Herzog, age 87, passed away November 25, 2019.

Jean was predeceased by her husband Richard on January 27, 2016, son James in 2013, grandson, Elijah, siblings, Martha and Helen.

Jean is survived by her children, Richard (Donna), Linda (Doug) French, Deborah (George) Murillo, Charles (Deborah), Mary Clay, Anna (Michael) DiRisio, Paul (Cindy), Ruth (Jeff) Lach, 31 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren with one more on the way as well as one great-great-grandchild on the way.

There are no prior calling hours. Jean's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish – St. Joseph's Church, Albion, NY on Saturday, November 30th at 10:00am.