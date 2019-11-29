Donald R. Cappotelli

Brockport – Suddenly on Friday November 22, 2019 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his parents Victor and Caroline, his loving wife of 34 years; Sally and his sister Viola George. He is survived by his 2 sons Todd (Lindsay) and Toby, grandson Milo, brothers Victor, Archie (Joan), Carmen (Patty), and many other loving family and friends. Don was a devoted, hardworking family man who will be dearly missed, especially by his 2 sons & his beloved grandson, Milo.

Family will receive friends on Friday November 29th from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday November 30th, 10 AM at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 152 Main St. Brockport. Interment will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Caledonia, NY. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Lollypop Farm.