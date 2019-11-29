M. Catharine (Kate) Colebeck

Webster – Sunday, November 24, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and M. Claire and brother, Tim. Survived by her brothers, R. Edward (Donna) and William (Mary) Colebeck; sister-in-law, Carole Colebeck; several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Saturday 11 AM at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 783 Hard Rd., Webster, NY 14580. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Christian Services or School of the Holy Childhood. For more information please visit: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com