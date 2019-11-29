Don't miss
Patricia C. Carroll
By Admin on November 29, 2019
Chili – Monday, November 25, 2019, at age 92. Predeceased by her husband, R. James. Survived by her children, Jackie (Ray) Hewitt and James (Maureen) Carroll; grandchildren, Bill (Terry), Patty (Jim) and Erin (Michael); great-grandchildren, Jenna, Nathan, Andrew, Dante and Walter; sisters-in-law, Patricia Acker and Olga Carroll.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice or Hope Hall.