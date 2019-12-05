Jane M. Buttons (George)

North Chili – Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at age 84. Predeceased by her parents, Paul and Edna George and husband, Bernard; Survived by 4 sons, James of Avon, Thomas (Aphelandra) of Gates, Stephen (Sandra) of New Jersey, Joseph (Cathy) of Churchville; grandchildren, Tecia, Helena, Stephanie, Christopher, Olivia, and Anna; 1 brother, Richard (Sandra) George of Batavia; 1 sister, Gertrude (Donald) Parker of Basom, NY. Jane was a graduate of Genesee Hospital School of Nursing, a member of Harvey C. Noone Post 954 American Legion Auxillary, a member of the Hilton Gazebo Band and a member of St. Pius Tenth Church in Chili.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 2-5 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM at Holy Trinity at St. Mary’s-Worship Site, 211 Eagle St., Medina, NY 14103. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Medina. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Parish, Medina or charity of one’s choice.