Marilyn L. Fingar

Penfield – Sunday, December 1, 2019 at age 88. Predeceased by her husband, David. Survived by her daughters, Deborah (David) McClurg and Lisa (Ronald) Iddings; grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) McClurg, Meghan (Brandon) Frederick, Kelley McClurg (Michael Sevilla); great-grandchildren, Lucy, James and Eleanor; brother-in-law, Peter Fingar; grand-puppies, Blue, Tally, Gunner and Gus; and several nieces and nephews.

Lyn had such a full life. We share many wonderful memories, spending time with “Nanny” on the sailboat, family vacations, weekends at Swain, attending her grandchildren’s events and especially all of the gathering and dinner parties that she loved to host.

Please join the family on Saturday, December 7th at Shadow Lake, 1850 Five Mile Line Road in Penfield for a reception/celebration of Lyn’s life beginning at 10 AM and ending at NOON.