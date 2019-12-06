Robert P. Kuzmicki “Kuz”

Spencerport – On December 2, 2019 at the age of 71 as a result of Agent Orange. Predeceased by his parents, Edmund and Edith; sister, Marilyn. Survived by his loving wife of 15 years Linda; children, Michael (Alicia), Kristen (Scott), David (Gloria); 6 grandchildren; brother in law, Daniel L. Falls; all his brothers from Vietnam Vets Chapter 20 and Spencerport Fire Fighters. Robert “Kuz” was a respected Vietnam Vet and honored Spencerport Fire Department Captain. For more information please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Robert’s visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 10-12 PM with his Funeral Service immediately following at 12:00 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VVA Chapter 20 P.O. Box 12580, Rochester, NY 14612 or Spencerport Fire Department, 175 Lyell Ave. Spencerport, NY 14559 in Robert “Kuz’s” memory.