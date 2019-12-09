- Gift Guide 2019Posted 1 day ago
Alayne L. Mante
Bergen – Born on September 2, 1937 in Brockport, NY Alayne passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Predeceased by her brother Bob Ferries. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Carlton; sons Eric (Darlene), and Gary, sister Dorthy Meyer, brother Bradley Ferries, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Alayne was employed by the Byron-Bergen School District for 25 years.
A Graveside Service in Garland Cemetery will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Lollypop Farm. Arrangements entrusted to Fowler Funeral Home Inc.