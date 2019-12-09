Catherine A. Van Vleck

Hilton – December 4, 2019 at age 76. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Barry (2007); her parents, Jane and William Dietrich; step-mother, Harriet Dietrich; and brother, Billy Dietrich. She is survived by her loving children, Marilee (Mark) Rayome, & Daniel (Patricia) Van Vleck; grandchildren, David (Lizz) Rayome, Katelyn (Brian) Kirby, Leighanne (Colton Deeney) Rayome, Caroline Van Vleck, & Abigail Jo (Brandon) Davis; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Lily, Cillian, Mason, Madison, & Parish Lee; brothers, John (Barbara) Dietrich, & Charles (JoAnne) Dietrich; several nieces, nephews, cousins & friends; and also her faithful companion and protector of 9 years, her yellow lab Scout.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 13th from 2-4 & 6-8 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Mass will be held on December 14th at 10 AM at Holy Cross Church, 4492 Lake Ave. Spring interment, Butler Center Cemetery, Butler, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum, 1755 NY-345 Madrid, NY 13660.