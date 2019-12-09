- Gift Guide 2019Posted 1 day ago
Elizabeth M. Lievense (Pimm)
Churchville – Passed peacefully on December 5, 2019 at age 88. Predeceased by her parents, Harry Pimm, Sr and Hazelteen Pimm; husband of 67 years, Edward T. Lievense; sister, Frances Warren (Elmer); brother-in-law, David Burlingame. Survived by her siblings, Harry (Elizabeth) Pimm, Jr., Eleanor Burlingame and Viola (James) Batz; Children, Richard (Donna) Lievense, Helen Pimm, Linda (Larry) Mobilio, Donald Lievense (Shari Newman), Dale Lievense and Dianne (Jonathan) Thomas; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth’s visitation will be Monday 1-4 pm followed by her funeral service at 4:00 pm at the funeral home, 21 South Main Street, Churchville, NY.