Ida Mary Burgio
By Admin on December 9, 2019
Greece – On December 3, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, John Burgio (2002). Survived by her siblings, David (Sylvia), Gary (Vicki) & Frances Gulisano; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
All are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 AM in St. Mark’s Church (Kuhn Rd.). Entombment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her memory.