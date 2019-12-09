John F. Waldecker Jr.

Ogden – Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at age 37. Survived by wife, Ashley; children, Nikki, Carlos, Brook and John III; parents, Don & Pamela Dolliver and John Waldecker Sr.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-6 PM. Funeral Service following calling at 6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .