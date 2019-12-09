- Gift Guide 2019Posted 1 day ago
Mary Anne Montgomery (Mechler)
Chili – Thursday, December 5, 2019 at age 82. Predeceased by her son, James; sons-in-law, Scott Ponticello and Sharry Shekell. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Sherman; children, John (Bernadette), Judith Shekell and Jaclyn Ponticello; daughter-in-law, Laurie Montgomery; grandchildren, Ryan (Lisa) and Christopher (Ashley) Shekell, Kelly (Christopher) Bellamy, Colleen Montgomery (Aman Williamson), Sean (Brittney) Montgomery, Nicholas and A.J. Ponticello, Jason (Courtney) Montgomery, Michelle Montgomery (Christopher Wurst), Travis Montgomery and Alyssa Wingard; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Otto Jr. (Doreen) and Robert (Barbara) Mechler; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Mary Anne was a longtime member of St. Pius Tenth Church.
Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Monday 10 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, St. Pius Tenth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.