Sarah R. (Mattern) Michaels

N. Chili – November 29, 2019. Sarah is predeceased by her loving husband, Martin Michaels on November 17, 2019. She is survived by her children, Ashley Rose (Ryan) Distaffen & Shannon Nicole (Jake Burnside) Michaels; grandchildren, Madison Rose, Charlotte Bina & Olivia Marlene; brother, Daniel Mattern; sister-in-law, Dr. Susan (Rev. Arden) Michaels-Strasser; several nieces, nephews & dear friends. For more information about Sarah visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Sarah’s Life Story will be shared during her visitation, Tuesday, December 10th 3-7 PM at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday, December 11th, 11 AM at the funeral home. Her interment will follow in N. Chili Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Verona St. Animal Society, 184 Verona St., Rochester, NY 14608 in her memory.