Audrey S. Dasson

Chili – Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Daughter of the late Jennie and Arthur Schuler, Audrey was predeceased by her husband John (1998) and special cousin Dorothy Campbell. After working a short time at Taylor Instrument, she became a wife and stay-at-home Mom.

She is survived by her 6 children, Gerald (Mary Beth) of Florida, Thomas of Conesus Lake, Susan Dasson (Ron Woolston) of S.C., Lynne Couchman (Joe Olsheski) of Honeoye, John (Kathy) of Palmyra and Sharon (Mike) Wells of Darien. Grandchildren Stephen (Emily) of Marion, Heather (David Nevlezer) of Palmyra, Sgt. Michael Wells of Japan, and Danny Wells of Darien. Great grandchildren, Layla and Tessa Dasson of Marion and Hunter Nevlezer of Palmyra. She is also survived by Kristopher Page.

Friends may call Saturday 11AM – 1PM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Private service and interment at Grove Place Cemetery. Donations to the Chili Fire Department or Chili Senior Center.