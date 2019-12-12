- Gift Guide 2019Posted 5 days ago
- Make Small Business Saturday more than a one-time eventPosted 5 days ago
- Stretch of I-390 near airport to close for utility workPosted 5 days ago
- Need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays – donors neededPosted 5 days ago
- Breakfast with SantaPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport Giftaway offers toys to families in needPosted 2 weeks ago
- Special worship service offered for those experiencing lossPosted 2 weeks ago
- The Salvation Army makes it easier to givePosted 3 weeks ago
- Relief program announced for Lake Ontario secondary homeownersPosted 4 weeks ago
- Holiday Toy Drive underway in RigaPosted 1 month ago
Audrey S. Dasson
Chili – Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Daughter of the late Jennie and Arthur Schuler, Audrey was predeceased by her husband John (1998) and special cousin Dorothy Campbell. After working a short time at Taylor Instrument, she became a wife and stay-at-home Mom.
She is survived by her 6 children, Gerald (Mary Beth) of Florida, Thomas of Conesus Lake, Susan Dasson (Ron Woolston) of S.C., Lynne Couchman (Joe Olsheski) of Honeoye, John (Kathy) of Palmyra and Sharon (Mike) Wells of Darien. Grandchildren Stephen (Emily) of Marion, Heather (David Nevlezer) of Palmyra, Sgt. Michael Wells of Japan, and Danny Wells of Darien. Great grandchildren, Layla and Tessa Dasson of Marion and Hunter Nevlezer of Palmyra. She is also survived by Kristopher Page.
Friends may call Saturday 11AM – 1PM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Private service and interment at Grove Place Cemetery. Donations to the Chili Fire Department or Chili Senior Center.