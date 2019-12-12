- Gift Guide 2019Posted 5 days ago
Eileen M. Fitzpatrick
Hilton – December 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at age 87. Predeceased by her husband, Harry; her grandson, Andrew Hauck; and her siblings, Clarence, Gerard, Carl, Willard, & Dorothy. She is survived by children, Thomas (Leslie) Fitzpatrick, Theresa (John) Hauck, Tami (Corky) Cox, & Tim; a brother, Rev. William J. Amann; grandchildren, Brian (Colleen), Jeremy (Shauna), Rachael (Aaron), Brendan (Emma), & Maryanna (Nick); and great-grandchildren, Jayden & Greyson; several nieces & nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Hamlin. Interment, Holy Sepul