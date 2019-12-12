Eleanor C. Loveland

Greece, NY – On December 11, 2019. Predeceased by loving husband of 59 years, George R.; son, George J.; grandson, Donald J. Loveland; son-in-law, Martin J. Brancato. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Brancato; 9 grandchildren, Michael (Emily), William (Jennifer), Michelle, Martin Jr., Cindy (Sean), Dennis, Tony (Lisa), Timothy, Christopher (Susan Harnaart); daughter-in-law, Joan Loveland; 13 great-grandchildren; 6 nephews.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (South of Maiden Lane) on Friday from 10-11 AM followed by Funeral Service at 11 AM in Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Falls Cemetery. Mass cards may be offered.