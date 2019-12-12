- Gift Guide 2019Posted 5 days ago
Frances B. Crabtree
Hilton – December 9, 2019, age 92. Predeceased by 2 husbands; a sister and a brother. She is survived by a daughter, Sherry (Mark) Miles; 2 granddaughters, Abbey (Joe) Baldwin & Ashley Miles and a great-granddaughter, Macklyn Baldwin; 6 sisters; and 2 brothers; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on December 21, 2019 at 10 AM at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations to Aldersgate UMC in her memory. Interment at the convenience of the family in Tennessee. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.