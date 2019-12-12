- Gift Guide 2019Posted 5 days ago
Judith L. Pagel
Spencerport – On December 10, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. Predeceased by her parents, John and Marie Pagel. Survived by her brother, Timothy (Sharon) Pagel; sisters, Bonnie Pagel (Janet), Lisa Adams; many much-loved nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and those who touched Judy’s life. Special thank you to Carol Schneider, Diane Russell and Tedd Pullano also all the caring and loving people who cared for Judy at Unity Living Center. For more information please visit www.walkerbrotherfh.com.
Judith’s visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 3-7 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave, Spencerport. Please join us to celebrate Judy’s life on Saturday, December 14, 1:00 PM at Ogden Presbyterian Church, 2400 Union St., Spencerport. Interment Private. Please no flowers, in lieu of flowers please support Judy by donating to American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618 or Ogden Presbyterian Church or Girl Scouts of Western NY, Campership Fund, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Rochester NY 14620 in Judith’s memory.