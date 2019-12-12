- Gift Guide 2019Posted 5 days ago
Michael D. Klim
Chili – Monday, December 9, 2019, age 72. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia; children, Michael (Maureen), Kathy (Greg) Gilluly, Kevin (Angela) and Colleen (Jay) Johnson; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Marty (Kathy); sister, Mary Klim; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Mike was a retiree of Kodak, avid golfer and baseball fan. The love for his family was his greatest joy.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service to follow 7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of choice.