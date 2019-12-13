- Gift Guide 2019Posted 5 days ago
Christine “Chris” Stefanovic
Spencerport – A genuinely compassionate and courageous woman, Christine, passed peacefully on Friday, December 6th. Beloved by family and friends, she leaves behind two fine young men, her sons Alex and Zach Stefanovic and her devoted partner, Shane Nelan. Predeceased by her parents, James and Marie Ruane.
She is survived be her siblings, Jay (Thelma), Mary, Joe (Barbara), Theresa (Kevin) and Tom (Cheryl), along with her nieces and nephews. A woman of boundless energy, she loved the outdoors – whether running, skiing, kayaking, hiking or swimming. Her passions were her family, nursing and having fun. Always ready with an open heart, open arms and an open bottle of wine. While the light of her heart will shine on in all who knew her; her vibrant presence will be deeply missed!
Calling hours at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport are from 2-4:30 PM on Saturday, December 21st with a Celebration of Life Ceremony immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Lollypop Farm or to Cancer Wellness Connections (cancerwellnessconnections.org).