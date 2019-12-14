Dennis D. Ryan

Hamlin – Dec. 11, 2019. Denny Ryan, 76. Predeceased by his wife, Lois.

Survived by children, Michelle (Ron) Blaessig, Stephen (Sharon) Ryan and Catherine Monson; sister-in-law, Gail Ryan; his grandchildren, Hannah Seniuk, Alyssa, Kaitlin and Julia Ryan, Olivia Monson; his brothers, Barry (Kelsie) and Chuck Ryan; many nieces, nephews and friends. Also predeceased by his brother, Leslie.

Friends are invited to call TUES. Dec. 17th from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton. Memorial Service, SAT. Jan. 4th at 11 AM at Brockport Free Methodist Church, 6787 Fourth Section Road, Brockport. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the American Cancer Society , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK. 73213, check memo: Esophageal Cancer, in memory of Dennis Ryan.