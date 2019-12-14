James R. Watson Jr.

Chili – Thursday, December 5, 2019 at age 78. Predeceased by parents, James and Catherine and brother, Robert. Survived by sisters, Linda (Dave) Turner, Sandra (Al) Fluet and Maureen Watson and brother, Maurice (Darlene) Watson; daughter, Shelley Stewart; son, Glen Watson; sister-in-law, Jane Watson; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Jim was a Navy Veteran and a retiree from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association .