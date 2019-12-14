Michael J. Dunning

Chili – Unexpectedly Sunday, December 8, 2019 at age 24 in an accident. Predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Patricia Dunning; uncle, Rev. Jim Cosgrove; aunt, Patricia Caster-Ricci. Survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Ellen Dunning; siblings, Ryan (Stephanie), Maire (Michael) Jelenic and Margaret; grandparents, Ellen and Edward Caster; uncle Rev. William Cosgrove; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extremely close friends. Michael attended St. Pius Tenth School and then graduated from Churchville-Chili. He excelled in Irish dancing, had a passion for IT work and an insatiable curiosity about life and knowledge. He will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and friends.

Friends may call at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4100 Lyell Road, Rochester, NY 14606, Sunday 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Theodore’s Food Pantry, 168 Spencerport Road, Rochester, NY 14606 or Holy Family Parish, 4100 Lyell Road, Rochester, NY 14606.