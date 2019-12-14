- Gift Guide 2019Posted 7 days ago
Ruby (Veness) Welch
Hilton – Dec. 6, 2019. Ruby Welch, 97. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Welch, 1998. Survived by her children, Dr. Jeffrey (Kathleen), John, Bradley (Leigh) Welch and Jennifer Rowell; daughter-in-law, Trudy Welch; her grandchildren, Jalan and Keenan Welch, Alisha Petak, Sarah Allen, Zackery and Matthew Rowell; 3 great-grandchildren, Emery, Ainsley and Sage; her sister, Charlotte Elliott; her brother, Raymond (Teresa) Veness; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son, David Welch; son-in-law, Gerald Rowell; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Welch.
A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held in the Spring with Interment in Parma Union Cemetery.