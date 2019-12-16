- Gift Guide 2019Posted 1 week ago
Elizabeth C. Nash
Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Friday December 13, 2019 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her parents Louis D’Arcadia and Mary Gioseffi D’Arcadia, husband George Nash in 1975 and sister Christine Sweeney.
She is survived by her cousins Christine Mazzarella, Ray (Marie) Gioseffi and Ben Gioseffi as well as many other loving family.
Family will receive friends on Thursday December 19th from 2-4 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday December 20th, 10 AM, at Nativity of the Blesed Virgin Mary Church, 152 Main St., Brockport. A graveside service will be held in White Haven Memorial Park at 2 PM . In lieu of flowres, those wishing may contribute to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brockport or any animal rescue of your choice.