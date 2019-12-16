June R. Edelman

Hilton – Dec. 13, 2019. June Edelman, 100. Predeceased by her husband, George Edelman, 1987. Survived by her children, Margaret (Dave) Farrell; Richard Edelman; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Edelman; 9 grandchildren, Scott, Michael, Mark and Courtney Edelman, Bill (Joy), James (Sherri) and John (Tammy) Farrell, Christine (Matt) Groth and Tim Edelman; 10 great-grandchildren, Erik and Lyndsey Edelman, Austin (Victoria) Farrell, Heather (Charlie) Mannix, Andrew, Ava & Abby Farrell, Mason, Camden and Carly Groth; also predeceased by her son, George Edelman Jr.; daughters-in-law, Sally and Carole Edelman.

The Edelman family were long time proprietors of The Arlington Restaurant where June was the longtime cook and baker.

Friends are invited to call WED., December 18th from 4-7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass THURS. at 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the Edelman-Gardner Cancer Research Found. in June’s memory.