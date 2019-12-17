Ralph S. Ingraham

Hilton – December 14, 2019 at age 91. Predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Nancy (2018). Survived by his children, Sue Ellen (Brian) Horn, Pamela (Richard) Andre, Scott (Linda) & Todd (Anne) Ingraham; grandchildren, Rebecca (Rob) Osypian, Shannon (Matt) Piccone, Sarah (Michael) Titus, Lindsey & Gregory Ingraham, Matthew (Cynthia Morgan) & Kyle (Molly) Ingraham; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice (Allan) Blossom; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by grandson, Stephen Sherwood & sister, Margaret Hendershot.

Family and friends are invited to call Thursday 4:30 – 7:30 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Memorial Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.