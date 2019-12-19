Gordon “Buzz” H. Wright

Hamlin – He was welcomed into Heaven Dec. 17, 2019 at age 90. Predeceased by his beloved wife (Kelly), 2014. Survived by his loving children Denise, Cary, and Amy Wright. His brother-in-law Louis Szklany, Sister-in-law Marian Rath, Many nieces, nephews and friends. Also predeceased by his sister Sally Wright.

Gordon’s lifetime work was with Upstate Niagara Milk Coop, only retiring at the age of 86 from the work he loved. He served as a Trustee, Elder and faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hamlin. He served his community as Hamlin Town Councilman and Town Justice for many years. Gordon served his country during the Korean War as a Corporal in the Medical Corp stationed in Japan. His generous and friendly kind spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends are invited to call FRI. 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC, 735 East Ave. Hilton. Memorial Service SUN. Dec. 22 at 2 o’clock at St. John Lutheran Church, Hamlin. Spring Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to his Church in his memory.