David W. Rockow

Kendall – Went home to be with his beloved Lord Jesus and his son, Douglas on December 21, 2019 at age 83. Also predeceased by his parents, Fred & Alma Rockow; stepmother, Gertrude Schepler Rockow; and daughter-in-law, Donna. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Lou; his sons, William (Diane Hennekey) and Michael (Pam) Rockow; brother, Duane (Cherie) Rockow; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Hamlin on Friday at 2 PM. Spring Interment, Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Lutheran Church.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Hilton, NY.