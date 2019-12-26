Ida J. Comenale (Federico)

Chili – Saturday, December 21, 2019 at age 93. Predeceased by her husband, Louis; brothers, Anthony and Alex; sister, Delia Pavia. Survived by her children, Louis Jr. (Rita), Gail (Karl) Kittelberger, and Susan Comenale; grandchildren, Michael (Danielle) Everts, Jeremy (Stacey) Everts, Louis III (Sarah) Comenale, Jamie (Justin) Slifka, Kara and Von Kittelberger; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Leo M . Bean and Sons Funeral Home Friday 5-7:30 PM.Funeral Service to follow calling at 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment, Bath National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice.