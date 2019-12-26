Louise F. Salatino (Sasso)

N. Chili – Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at age 83. Predeceased by her beloved and dearly missed son, Joey and sister, Mary Dionese. Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph; children, Alex (Heather) and Steve (Mike); grandchildren, Melissa (Tom) and Brittany (Michael); great grandson, Cameron; siblings, Leonard Sasso and Josephine (Tony) Zucchino; nieces and nephews. Louise was retired from Kmart in Chili after 23 years of service. She was a devoted and founding member of St. Christopher’s Church. Her love and devotion to her 3 sons and entire family was beyond measure.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Friday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10AM at St. Christoper’s Church, 3350 Union St. N. Chili, NY 14514. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .