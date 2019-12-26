Petronella “Nellie” Varel

Greece – December 22, 2019, predeceased by parents Arthur & Agatha Messinger & two sisters Kathleen & Marie. She is survived by her loving husband Edward L., two sons Edward A (Amy), David J. (Heather), one daughter Amy M. (Jason) Matteson, brother in law Samuel Ippolito, 6 grandchildren Katherine, Abby, Emma, Adam, Nathan, and Amelia, several nieces & nephews. Owner and operator of Avon Sales for over 40 years.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South Maiden Lane) on Friday 2-6 PM. Everyone will meet Saturday 10 AM at St. Lawrence Church (North Greece Road) for funeral mass. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.