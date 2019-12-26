Sandra A. Jennejahn

Hilton – Peacefully on December 20, 2019 at age 83. She was predeceased by her parents, Luella & John Cooper, her husband, John Jennejahn Jr., and daughter, Polly Jennejahn Tice. She is survived by her children, Kim (Howard) Huntley, Terri (Larry) Cook, John (Marni) Jennejahn, Lisa (Steve) Hackett, & Eric (Leah) Dude. Her grandchildren, Rachel Leone, Kelsey Hawkins, Matt Tice, Jessica Czubaj, Bryan and Katie Clark, Larry and Tom Cook, Jennifer Robishaw, Stacy Day, Julie Jennejahn, Ryan and Jeffrey Hackett, & Mackenzie and Justin Dude. Her great-grandchildren, Micah, Anona, Winnie, Jackson, Tenley, Harper, Anthony, Chloe, Matthew, Chayse, Parker, Riley, Ryan, Maddie, Magnolia, Brendan, Ruby, Joseph, and Alexander. Brother-in-law Carl (Judy) Jennejahn. Several nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4-7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 735 East Ave. Hilton. Her Memorial Service will be held Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, East Ave., Hilton at 3 PM. Interment will be held privately in Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, St. Paul Lutheran Church, (Adella Society), & Jericho Road, (The Polly Project) in her memory.