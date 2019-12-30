Catherine Marie Markle (Morgan)

Holley – On December 19, 2019 at the age of 66, life-long resident of western New York, died peacefully surrounded by family at The Memory Care Residence at Cottage Grove, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen; daughters, Stephanie (Kevin) Kelley, Melissa (Brandon) Redmond; five grandchildren, Michaela and Jack Kelley, Stephen Bove, Harper and Blakely Redmond; her brother, William D. (Irene) Morgan Jr.; her sisters, Mari Doxiadis, Elizabeth Martone, Christine (John) Prete. For more information please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation on Sunday, January 5th, from 1-3 PM with her memorial service immediately following at the funeral home, 15 West Ave, Spencerport. Those attending are asked to wear something purple in Cathy’s honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to The Memory Care Residences at Cottage Grove or by check to: Rochester Presbyterian Home, 256 Thurston Rd., Rochester, NY 14619.