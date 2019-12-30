Brockport – Richard L. “Dick” Reifsnyder, age 78, passed away suddenly on December 28, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born October 8, 1941 in Pennsylvania to the late Abraham and Edna Reifsnyder.

Dick enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing and going camping. He was a long-time member of the Brockport Elks Lodge 2110 and worked for over 20 years as a machinist at Kodak.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by several siblings and his grandson, Brandon Antram.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Janice, children, Richie (Annie) Reifsnyder, Tandy Reifsnyder, Jerry Antram, Michael (Arjay) Antramgarza, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sisters, Anna Moyer, Linda (Marvin) Miller as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31 Holley, NY 14470 on Saturday, January 4th from 10:00-11:00am where his memorial service will begin immediately following at 11:00am. Entombment will take place privately at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Dick’s name may be made to the U of R (Brain Injury Unit) 2180 South Clinton Ave Rochester, NY 14618.

To share a special memory of Dick, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.