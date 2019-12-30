Don't miss
Ronda R. Young
By Admin on December 30, 2019
Hilton – December 26, 2019 due to complications following cancer, at age 56. Survived by daughter, Jessica Hogg; grandchildren, Jayden & Zander; sisters Cindy Cappa (Russell), Cheri Bunce, Kimberly Russell (Brandon) & nieces Hannah Grammer & Alexandra Decker. Predeceased by husband, Edwin Young & parents Jimmy & Peggy Hogg.
Friends are invited to call Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1 to 3 PM at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Avenue, Hilton, followed by her Memorial Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.