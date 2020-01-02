- Spencerport seeks volunteers for newly created Equity CommitteePosted 3 days ago
Francis George Barker Jr.
Hamlin – On Dec. 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lynn. He is predeceased by his mother Evelyn Barker. He is also survived by his father Francis G. Barker, Sr., and his children Adam (Jaclyn) Barker and Lindsay (Shawn) Patten, grandchildren Brandon, Shianna, & Emma Patten, Brandon, Ailey, Brooke & Evelyn Barker, Ayden Lenz, his sister Shelley Barker (Mike), and his brother David Barker.
Friends may call Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his service will be held at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Hamlin Fire Department in his memory.