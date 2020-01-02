John Lindenhovius

Chili – Sunday, December 29, 2019 at age 83. Predeceased by his wife Catharina and sisters, Dien Puhl and Johanna McEntee. Survived by his children, Robert (Sue) and Johannes “Hans” (Martie), grandchildren; Zachary (Lauren), Caitlin, Phillip, and Erik Lindenhovius, great granddaughter, Abigail. Siblings; Alice (Bernard) Huussen, Evert (Lusie), Fred (Jean), Marianne Faeth; several nieces and nephews. John was a longtime coach in the Chili Soccer Association.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Thursday 11AM- 1PM. Funeral Service to follow calling at 1PM at the funeral home. Interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital.