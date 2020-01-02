- Spencerport seeks volunteers for newly created Equity CommitteePosted 3 days ago
Sonja L. Terrell
Churchville – Saturday, December 28, 2019 at age 82. Predeceased by her husband, Ted and sister, Jeaneen. Survived by her children, Sharon (Kevin) Collins and Ted (Julie) Terrell; grandchildren, Melissa, Diane, Justin, David, Christopher and Matthew; great-grandchildren, A.J., Darius and Aria Rose; brother, John Cameron (Peggy), brothers and sisters in law, John (Sandy) O’Connor, Charles (Bernice) Terrell, and Sam (Beverly) Victorious; several nieces and nephews. Sonja was a retiree of Gannett Newspaper.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Friday 10-11AM. Funeral Service to follow at 11AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital.