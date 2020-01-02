Don't miss
William B. LaCour
By Admin on January 2, 2020
Greece, NY – On December 30, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne LaCour; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church (Dewey Avenue). Private interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.