Home   >   Obituaries   >   William B. LaCour

William B. LaCour

By on January 2, 2020

Greece, NY – On December 30, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne LaCour; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church (Dewey Avenue). Private interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.