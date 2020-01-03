Greece – Peacefully Jan. 1, 2020, Brian H. Sutton, 78, after a brief illness. He was beloved husband of 57 years of Donna (Greenwell) Sutton. Loving father of Greg (Denise), Randal (Maryanne), Mark (Nicole) and Daniel Sutton; grandchildren Josh, Shane and Shawn Sutton, and “favorite granddaughter” Sarah (Tom) Tubiolo and their son, Dylan; his brother Michael (Diane) Sutton; several nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law Sheryl Sutton, sister-in-law Betty Ann (John) Roman.

The family wishes to thank Unity Hospital ICU nurses for the continual and loving care they gave to Brian.

Friends are invited to call MON. 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC., 735 East Ave, Hilton. Funeral Mass TUE. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church at 9:30 am. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may contribute to AD-Care, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, 14620 Brian’s Memory.