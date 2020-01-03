- Spencerport seeks volunteers for newly created Equity CommitteePosted 4 days ago
Jean M. Zollo (Keady)
Chili – Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Predeceased by siblings, Margaret Viall, Bernie, Bill, Charlie, and Patrick Keady. Survived by her children, Dr. Raymond Zollo, Sandy (Grant) Perry, and Scott (Tracy) Zollo; grandchildren; Mason and Lexi Perry and Carli, Abby and Zach Zollo; sister, Anne (Orrin) Ochs; brother, James Keady; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Saturday 11AM-12PM. A Celebration of Jean’s life will be held by the family at 12PM at the funeral home. Interment, Ascension Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.